Biden officials accelerating monkeypox vaccine effort

The White House says it'll give updates on the response to monkeypox this morning.

Top Biden administration officials are set to announce new steps today to accelerate the U.S. response to the spread of monkeypox amid high demand for vaccines and treatments. The disease is spreading worldwide at an alarming rate. In the U.S. two recent developments could help.

Reported monkeypox cases have jumped over 20% worldwide in one week. The total U.S. count is approaching 14,000.

The good news is the White House says the vaccine supply is improving. It says fully vaccinating those deemed at greater risk should be possible by late next month and officials say the U.S. will be ready if monkeypox spreads even further.

Some analysts say new CDC reforms could help too. The agency's plan involves better sharing of information, understandable communication, setting priorities, and enhancing its workforce.