Vikings bring hometown crowd to see 49ers QB Trey Lance

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance was the featured attraction in Minnesota during joint practices between the 49ers and the Vikings. The high school team from his hometown of Marshall attended the second day of workouts. The Vikings paid for the transportation. Lance picked up the tab for meals. Lance starred for the Marshall Tigers five years ago in the town of 13,000 people that’s about 150 miles southwest of the Twin Cities. Lance has taken over as the starter for the 49ers in his second NFL season. He was the third pick in the 2021 draft.

