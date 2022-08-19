Milwaukee Brewers owner set for English soccer club role

NORWICH, England (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio is set to join the board of directors at English soccer club Norwich. The club says it called a shareholder meeting on Sept. 12 with a resolution to appoint Attanasio as a director. He was first linked in May with the club. It has been majority owned for 26 years by television chef Delia Smith and her husband. The second-tier club played in the Premier League in three of the past seven seasons but was relegated each time.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.