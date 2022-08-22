Arozarena’s homer lifts surging Rays to 2-1 win over Angels

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1. Jeffrey Springs pitched effectively into the sixth inning for the Rays, who have won eight of 10 and moved a half-game ahead of Toronto and Seattle in the AL wild-card race. Arozarena hit his 17th homer of the season, and fifth in 12 games, off Tucker Davidson after Mike Trout had tied the game in the fifth with an RBI single. Springs gave up one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven.

