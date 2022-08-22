Juárez Doctor gives kids “superhero” features

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua -- Doctor Oscar Juárez is a Borderland orthopedic that makes 3D prosthesis for kids in need.

What makes it even more special is that he creates them with superhero themes. His passion for medicine and superhero 3D prints came because he has always wanted to help people who need it the most.

Doctor Juarez is a superhero fan himself.

Born and raised in Juárez, Doctor Juárez studied in Puebla and then came back to give a different kind of help to his hometown community.

This type of work comes when he checks a patient for any type of physical discomfort and asks them if they will be willing to have "extra" help when they have a disability.

Doctor Juárez has been doing this kind of work since 2021, and he plans to keep helping kids who just want to feel more secure about themselves and make a difference whenever they go.