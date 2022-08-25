El Paso District Attorney supporter defends DA amid petition for her removal

EL PASO, Texas -- A defense lawyer is coming to the defense of embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales.

Defense lawyer, Theresa Caballero, told ABC-7 she wasn't surprised when she learned the efforts to remove Rosales from office.

In a petition to remove the DA, local attorney Omar Carmona cited incompetence and official misconduct as reasons for removal. He wants her removed through a jury trial.

"This was totally predictable that they would try and steal an election," Caballero

Caballero said was a supporter of change in the last election.

"This is about stealing an election and El Pasoans need to wake up and understand that a lot of El Pasoans worked really hard to get Ms.Rosales elected to change things," she said.

Caballero said Rosales has done a "great job" during her time in office.

"I support the democratic process and the democratic process is the elections. Even if I didn’t like her, and I certainly didn’t like her predecessor-- I believed in elections. That’s why we have elections."