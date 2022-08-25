Ex-San Francisco official sentenced to 7 years in prison
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s former public works director was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for steering public contracts and taking pricey gifts in a corruption case that ensnared several City Hall officials and insiders. Mohammed Nuru in January pleaded guilty to what federal prosecutors described as “a staggering amount of public corruption” during his time leading the city’s Department of Public Works. Judge William Orrick also sentenced Nuru to three years probation and ordered him to pay a $35,000 fine. Federal prosecutors said that over a 12-year period, Nuru accepted more than $1 million in money, international trips, jewelry, restaurant meals and other goods and services from city contractors and developers.