UTEP fans stay to watch the season opener come rain or shine

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP Miner fans flocked to the Sunbowl to celebrate the first game of football season.

The game was delayed because of rain and thunder but that didn't deter fans from showing their support.

UTEP takes on the University of North Texas for week zero's Texas showdown.

Eager fans began tailgating early in the morning kicking off their pre-game celebration.

Gatherings were full of food, drinks, and of course, laughs. It was a family affair for many at the tailgate. The miners brought out fans of all ages including first-time attended as well as season ticket holders.

Those celebrating said win or lose the season opener was an event to celebrate.

"It's crazy. I'm expecting a really loud crowd. I'm expecting really good energy and well, I just want to win. I want UTEP to win," said Rene Alfonso Atkinson a first-time attendee.

"40 years now we've been tailgating for as long as I can remember, but it's a tradition to come out and support the miners on to victory. Looking forward to this year. Dana Dimel is doing an excellent job and I'm really excited about it," said Randall Harvey a UTEP superfan.