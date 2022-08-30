Stand with Estela Casas foundation announces inaugural 5K run

The Stand with Estela Casas Cancer Foundation is announcing its inaugural 5k run at Ascarate Park. The run will take pace on oct. 1 to kick-off breast cancer awareness month.

In addition of the 5k race, the event will also feature a one-mile walk and a kid's dash.

All the proceeds raised during this event will stay in the borderland and will be used to provide resources and services to financially strapped families to prevent, treat, and recover from a cancer journey.

"We're very excited to be able to meet the needs of the community that is ready to come out and help make a difference,” said Estela Casas, founder of the stand with Estela Casas cancer foundation. “I think it's time for people to come together and be part of something bigger than themselves because cancer affects all of us. somehow we all know a neighbor, a friend, a relative who has battled cancer and even lost a battle against cancer."

Desert Imaging will also give 200 3D mammogram vouchers to uninsured women over 40 and will provide onsite mammograms.