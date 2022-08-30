Update on street light projects across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Some newly installed street lights on El Paso roads are now turned on, while some projects wait to be electrified.

ABC-7 reported in July about a city project on Pellicano drive where street lights had been installed for months and had not been electrified. The street lights are now turned on.

In a statement about other city street light projects, the city said, "The Capital Improvement Department is working with Streets and Maintenance to complete inspect and coordinate energization of various lighting projects on multiple streets including Viscount and Pellicano. The process involves the Capital Improvement Department coordinating inspection and acceptance for the City Streets and Maintenance Department, accepting into inventory and coordinating energization with El Paso Electric. Sections are being energized as soon as practical upon completion of all necessary processes by the various entities."