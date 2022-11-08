Skip to Content
A’s still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

KVIA

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Oakland Athletics general manager David Forst says the A’s are still interested in staying in the Bay Area if a stadium deal can be completed. The A’s have been exploring building a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. Forst is in Las Vegas for baseball’s general managers meetings. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has expressed concern about getting a deal done in Oakland. Manfred and the A’s have said a new stadium is needed to replace the aging Oakland facility. The A’s lease at the Oakland ballpark expires after the 2024 season.

Associated Press

