WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday tradition, WinterFest, has returned to downtown El Paso.

This year the event is packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit and family friendly festivities, according to city officials.

The season runs Nov. 19th through Jan. 1, 2023.

The festivities kicked off Saturday evening with the lightning of the San Jacinto Plaza and a parade.

This year's event features a real outdoor ice-skating rink located at the Convention Center Plaza. City officials said the rink will feature family-friendly programming, themed ice-events and live entertainment.

The parade across downtown El Paso featured floats and vehicles decked out in colorful lights, mariachis and twinkling walkers. The one-mile parade featured more than 50 entries.

This holiday season, San Jacinto Plaza will be covered with more than 400,000 mini-lights, oversized decorations and a 55-foot tree.

Officials also said there will be free holiday movies at the Plaza presented by El Paso Live and the El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival.