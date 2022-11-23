Skip to Content
Sunland Park dispensary offering free Thanksgiving Day breakfast

Nubes Dispensary

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A fairly new dispensary in Sunland Park will be offering free Thanksgiving Day breakfast Thursday as a way to celebrate and give back to the community.

Nubes Dispensary will be serving free tamales and posole from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. while food lasts. All ages are welcome.

Owners said this is the dispensary's first Thanksgiving celebration that they hope will continue for many years to come.

For more information visit https://nubesdispensary.webflow.io/ or call 575-332-4340.

