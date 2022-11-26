1 person killed, 1 injured in pedestrian crash on Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was hit and killed by a car on Loop 375, and another person was injured, according to El Paso police.

Police say the crash on Loop 375 westbound near Midway involved two vehicles and two pedestrians. The condition of the person who survived is unknown at this time.

Fire officials did tell ABC-7 that two people were transported to the hospital following the crash, one with non-life threatening injuries and another with life-threatening injuries.

All traffic on the westbound lanes is being forced off the Border Highway at the Midway exit.

It is unclear why the people were on the roadway.

ABC-7 is working to figure out more information.