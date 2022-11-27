Riot breaks out as migrants forced to leave makeshift camp along the Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas -- A riot broke out Sunday morning at the camp where migrants had been staying along the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez.

According to city authorities, they were attempting to move 500 migrants from the makeshift camp.

Local, state and federal level police were involved in the process to remove them from the area.

Officials said the removal was necessary due to health risks, the possibility of fires and even drownings occurring due to the proximity to the Rio Grande.

Authorities also said they invited the migrants to go to different shelters around the city.

While authorities where attempting to move the asylum seekers, protests broke out involving the migrants.

Some migrants were seen burning some tents. Additionally, police were also seen shoving the asylum seekers.

However, Juarez officials said migrants were fully respected during the process. According to the Secretary of City Council, no one was injured.

Officials also said vehicles were able to transfer migrants to different shelters across the city. Migrants were provided with needed information throughout the process.

The Rio Grande is now in the process of being cleaned, and the remaining tents are being cleared out.

Juarez officials said about 70 tons of trash were picked up from the area.