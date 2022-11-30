Neymar continues ankle treatment in pool at the World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil forward Neymar is undergoing ankle treatment in a swimming pool to try to recover in time to play again at the World Cup. Neymar continued his physiotherapy in a pool at the team’s hotel along with injured left back Alex Sandro. They were jogging and doing other exercises in the pool. Neymar, Alex Sandro and right back Danilo aren’t available for the team’s final group match against Cameroon on Friday. Neymar and Danilo got hurt in the 2-0 win over Serbia last week. They missed the 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday. Alex Sandro injured his left hip against Switzerland.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.