Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup in Qatar
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — One Neymar was about to make his return at the World Cup. Another was going home after a short and tumultuous stay in Qatar. The real Neymar has recovered from an ankle injury and was expected to play Monday against South Korea in the round of 16. His lookalike was leaving the country after causing some havoc with his public appearances. Eigon Oliveira goes by “Ney’s Lookalike.” He was busy in Qatar and attracted a lot of attention while making appearances impersonating the Brazil player.