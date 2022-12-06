NMSU students react to shooting investigation revelations about gun, cooperation with police

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Aggies are reacting to revelations Monday evening that NMSU coaches held onto the firearm Mike Peake used in a self-defense shooting that killed a UNM student.

"The coaches should face some sort of penalty because they could have prevented that," said freshman Jose Magallanes.

"It's a terrible situation all around," said Patrick Cox.

"It's actually a weird situation; we might get our season canceled!" said freshman Mateo Avila.

ABC-7 will be following this story as the day goes on.