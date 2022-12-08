SS Trea Turner, Phillies finalize $300M, 11-year contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner’s $300 million, 11-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies was finalized after the All-Star shortstop passed his physical. Turner gets salaries of $27,272,727 in each of the next 10 seasons and $27,272,730 in 2033. Turner joins a Philadelphia team that made it to the World Series this year before losing to Houston. He also reunites with slugger Bryce Harper after the two played with Washington from 2015-18. Turner hit .298 with 21 homers and a career-high 100 RBIs this year in his first full season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He stole 27 bases and scored 101 runs.

