Overdose deaths during pregnancy rise dramatically

EL PASO, Texas -- Overdose deaths appear to be on the rise among Americans who are pregnant or who just gave birth. A new study from the journal 'JAMA' reveals an 81% jump between 2017 and 2020.

Dr. Wayne Thornburg with El Paso's Emergence Health Network says most women do not start taking drugs during pregnancy. Most already had a substance abuse issue before they became pregnant.

In fact, Dr. Thornburg says many of these women actually become more mindful during pregnancy. Some even stop using drugs. Others are detoxed when they enter the hospital to give birth.

Even though most newborn babies are treated for drug withdrawals, the vast majority of postpartum women do not get that same treatment. Many of those women end up relapsing. Because they have a lowered tolerance following their time off drugs, the women are even more vulnerable to overdose and death.

During the pandemic, many services shut down, leaving some without access to the drugs they'd become addicted to. This pushed many people, including some addicted pregnant mothers, to use "street drugs."

Dr. Thornburg says many street drugs are laced with fentanyl. He says a large number of El Pasoans who show up for treatment do not even know they are on fentanyl. This use of unknown drugs leaves many people at higher risk for overdose.

The risk for continued drug use during pregnancy is high. Dr. Thornburg says babies can experience premature birth, birth defects, decreased birth rates, and developmental disorders.