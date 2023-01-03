City votes to relocate proposed Arena

EL PASO, Texas - In a split decision city council voted in favor of moving forward with the multi-purpose facility, but not in the Duranguito neighborhood in Downtown El Paso.

Following the decision city staff was directed to come back to council and propose a new location, but no timetable was given on when that may happen.

Two newly elected city representatives Chris Canales and Art Fierro joined Alexsandra Annello and Joe Molinar in voting against building the proposed arena in the Duranguito area.

Representatives Cassandra Hernandez, Isabel Salcido and Henry Rivera voted in favor is building arena in Downtown El Paso, and newly elected representative Brian Kennedy abstaining from the vote.

The legal battle stems from a 2012 Quality of Life Bond by El Paso County voters. The bond included several signature projects, including the construction of a Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, but opposition grew after Duranguito was selected as the proposed site after the vote on the bond.