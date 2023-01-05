StoryCorps mobile tour now in El Paso; project preserves America’s memories

EL PASO, Texas - StoryCorps, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing the stories of people from all backgrounds and beliefs, begins its 2023 StoryCorps Mobile Tour in El Paso, January 5 through February 10 at the La Fe Culture and Technology Center, 721 South Ochoa.

During a StoryCorps interview, two people – often close acquaintances or family members – record a meaningful conversation about who they are, what they’ve learned in life, and how they want to be remembered. A trained StoryCorps facilitator guides them through the interview process step by step and after each 40-minute recording session, participants can access the interview through StoryCorps’ free Online Archive. With participant permission, their conversation is also archived at the Library of Congress’s American Folklife Center for future generations to enjoy and learn from.

As a public service organization, StoryCorps believes that everyone’s story matters and the Mobile Tour plays a critical role in its mission by bringing the experience directly to individuals and the communities where they live. Since 2005, the Mobile Tour has recorded thousands of meaningful conversations as the MobileBooth criss-crosses the country each year with trained facilitators to record residents in cities and towns nationwide. StoryCorps collaborates with local cultural institutions and community based organizations in each region to help encourage participation. Additionally, StoryCorps partners with local public radio stations, which air a selection of the interviews recorded with participant’s permission. In many cases, the local stations will also create special programs around the project.

To reserve your place to tell your story, visit storycorps.org/mobile-tour.