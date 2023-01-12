Baumann’s 19 lead Grand Canyon over UT Arlington 80-48

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Noah Baumann had 19 points in Grand Canyon’s 80-48 victory over UT Arlington on Thursday.

Baumann shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Antelopes (12-5, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). Rayshon Harrison added 17 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Chance McMillian recorded 14 points and was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

Kyron Gibson led the way for the Mavericks (5-13, 0-5) with 11 points and four assists. Shemar Wilson added 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals for UT Arlington. Pedro Castro also had seven points. The Mavericks extended their losing streak to six in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Grand Canyon visits Cal Baptist while UT Arlington visits New Mexico State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.