El Paso organization gears up for upcoming El Paso Puzzler mountain bike race

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- You may have seen the story ABC-7 did, "Last Sundays Ride," late last year. If you didn't, the non-profit organization empowers women through mountain biking. The ladies there create a safe space for all ages and skill levels of biking, as well as a community for the women who participate.

The founders of "Last Sundays Ride" are now focusing not only on women but on children too. El Paso on Bikes is a new project whose goal is to get more kids involved in the sport of mountain biking. On Saturday, one of the biggest regional mountain bike races- El Paso Puzzler- will occur, and both organizations will be participating.

Additionally, El Paso on Bikes has partnered up with El Paso Puzzler to put on a kids' race, according to Norma Rivera, one of the founding members of "Last Sundays Ride." To find out more information on the upcoming race or the organizations, you should click on the links above.