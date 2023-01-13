TXDOT offers scholarships, internship opportunities in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The Don’t mess with Texas® Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2023 school year.

Any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school, and planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the fall 2023 semester is eligible to apply. Judges will select winners based on the students’ proven results in leading projects or efforts focused on educating communities about the importance of keeping our state clean and litter-free.

Presented in partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest will award a total of $9,000 in scholarships in May 2023. The 2023 scholarship contest awards are sponsored by iHeart Media and Ozarka.

“It’s imperative that future generations understand they are empowered to create long-term solutions that can transform their environment and communities into ones that are litter-free,” said Martha Martin, section director of services, projects, and campaigns.

Don’t mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful, annual “Trash-Off” community outreach events and the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program.

Litter is a big problem in Texas. One in four Texans admit to having littered in the past. Approximately 362 million pieces of visible litter accumulate on Texas roadways each year. You can be fined $500 every time you litter in Texas. And, if what you toss weighs more than five pounds, you may have to pay up to $2,000.

To apply for the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest, visit dontmesswithtexas.org. Applications must be received via online submission by 5 p.m. (CST) March 31, 2023.

TXDOT's El Paso District office is also accepting applications for summer internships that begin May 1 and last until August 15. There are positions in human resources, maintenance and engineering. These are full-time paid positions. Interns will gain hands-on, real world experience. There are various locations, and college and high school students 17 and older can apply. Students who are interested should email careers@txdot.gov.