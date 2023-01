EL PASO, Texas --Strong winds are expected to reach the Borderland this afternoon. Chances of rain increase for your Tuesday.

We are under an ABC- 7 First Alert for the strong wind gusts that will be felt on Sunday. Wind gusts could reach 55 MPH. Winds will stay present till at least Wednesday. Wind gusts will drop by Wednesday to 35 MPH.

Rain chances begin today through Thursday. Tuesday has the highest rain chance at 60%.