Borderland veterans can benefit from expanded healthcare access from Veterans Affairs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- Starting Jan. 17, Veterans in acute suicidal crisis will be able to go to any Veterans Affairs or non-VA healthcare facility for emergency health care at no cost. According to the VA, that includes inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days. Veterans do not need to be enrolled in the VA system to use this benefit.

The VA says this expansion of care will help prevent Veteran suicide by guaranteeing no-cost, world-class care to Veterans in times of crisis. It will also increase access to acute suicide care for up to 9 million Veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA.

Here at KVIA we continue to follow up on the death of a veteran last week at the El Paso VA Medical Center. We are getting reactions from local veterans and their experience getting care the VA. We are also reaching out to local elected officials.