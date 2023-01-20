Skip to Content
January 20, 2023 10:38 AM
Local El Paso church continues to help migrants stay warm

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local El Paso pastor continues to support the migrants that are still camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso.

Pastor Timothy Perea with New Life Faith Center told ABC-7 they continue to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for the migrants camped out near Sacred Heart Church.

Pastor Perea said the number of migrants is going down, but there are still dozens facing cold conditions around the clock.

Additionally, Pastor Perea said during the evenings, they help build a tent-like structure, so migrants stay warm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Author Profile Photo

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 Reporter

