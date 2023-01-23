New arraignment set for accused Walmart shooter in which he’s expected to plead guilty

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A U.S. District Judge has set a new Feb. 8 arraignment for accused Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius.

Over the weekend, lawyers for Crusius submitted a motion announcing Crusius's intention to plead guilty to federal charges.

According to attorneys for Crusius, the re-arraignment will happen at 10 a.m., Feb. 8 and Crusius will be present.

Crusius is accused of killing 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in 2019.

Last week the Justice Department announced it would not seek the death penalty against Crusius in his federal trial.

