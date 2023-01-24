U.S. Senator Heinrich tours affordable housing project for veterans

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich was in Las Cruces Friday to learn about the challenges veterans face while trying to access the services they need.

Senator Heinrich started his visit by talking to representatives from some organizations that provide services at the Oak Street apartments. It's a project of the Mesilla Valley housing authority in partnership with the Mesilla Valley community of hope.

Veterans get a place to stay, food, healthcare, and rental assistance through grants and federal funding.

There are 22 units at the Oak Street apartments, and all of them house homeless veterans. Senator Heinrich acknowledged that the apartments could use some refurbishing, and he promised to work hard to secure federal funding to make those improvements possible.