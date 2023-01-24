Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:01 PM

U.S. Senator Heinrich tours affordable housing project for veterans

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich was in Las Cruces Friday to learn about the challenges veterans face while trying to access the services they need.

Senator Heinrich started his visit by talking to representatives from some organizations that provide services at the Oak Street apartments. It's a project of the Mesilla Valley housing authority in partnership with the Mesilla Valley community of hope.

Veterans get a place to stay, food, healthcare, and rental assistance through grants and federal funding.

There are 22 units at the Oak Street apartments, and all of them house homeless veterans. Senator Heinrich acknowledged that the apartments could use some refurbishing, and he promised to work hard to secure federal funding to make those improvements possible.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content