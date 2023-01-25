Skip to Content
El Paso Zoo announces death of African Lioness

EL PASO ZOO

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 15-year-old African lioness name Zari has died, according to the El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

According to the Zoo, staff euthanized Zari after discovering she had bile duct cancer that had metastasized and could not be treated further.

“The name Zari means ‘Golden’ and she was just that, in every way; in her beauty, her demeanor, her love for her pride, especially her sisters,” said Amanda Leverett, El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Collections Supervisor. “We will all miss her golden ways.”

According to zoo officials, Zari arrived from the Oklahoma City Zoo in 2010 along with her sisters Kalliope and Malaika.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

