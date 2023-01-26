El Paso veterans one-stop center moving to new location

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- The El Paso veterans one-stop center on Diana Drive is a one-of-a-kind veterans center in El Paso. It offers everything from clinical counseling, substance abuse resources and peer support.

ABC-7 learned in a few months the center will be moving from its current location in NorthEast El Paso, to the area around Yarbrough ad I-10. Emergence Health Services which operates the center, says this location is more central, and will allow for more services for veterans.

Emergence added that it will make sure that veterans have the access, transportation, and everything that is required to utilize its services in a far more dynamic manner than before.

But some are questioning whether moving is a good idea. Shoshana Johnson, a retired former POW from Operation Iraqi Freedom, told ABC-7 disrupting the routine veterans are used to could be detrimental. She said it could cause massive internal issues for veterans dealing with PTSD.

ABC-7 will update you when we find out the exact moving date.