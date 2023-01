It's looking like another calm and quiet day across the borderland. The forecast will be similar to yesterday the only difference is the breezy easterly winds, the breezy winds will make it feel colder outside so dress warmly. It will be cold again tonight so consider the 4 Ps of cold weather.

