Damage and debris left behind by strong winds

EL PASO, Texas -- The Borderland was hit with gusts up to above 60 MPH Wednesday afternoon.

These winds blew debris across roads, homes and neighborhoods.

A trash bin was seen stuck in electric lines in Northeast El Paso, El Paso Electric crews brought the bin down around 6:15 p.m.

Visibility was limited along I-10 in Northwest El Paso, as the wind was causing dust to be blown across the roads.

Residents in an RV park near Anthony, Texas, were seen fortifying their homes and furniture with heavy rocks and stands to keep their belongings safe.

You can find more images and information on ABC-7's Windy Wednesday page.

