DiscoverE is back, learning about water engineering

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Families learn about the world of water engineering at the DiscoverE event at El Paso Water's Tech2HO Learning Center.

Back after a two-year hiatus, children and their parents had an opportunity to participate in fun and education activities with engineers.

Middle and high school students showcased their exhibits and presentation on the importance of water resources.

The process of water reclamation was also on display for families to walk through and learn.