El Paso Inc reporting new details surrounding sexual harassment allegations against El Paso City Rep. Joe Molinar

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Inc. has reported new information on the complaints of sexual harassments against District 4 City Council Representative, Joe Molinar. The information coming from a report was drafted by an outside investigator, El Paso attorney Clara Burns, according to the publication.

According to the article, the complaint was made by a city employee who works within the city manager's office.

In the report, it states the first verbal complaint was made on Nov. 21, 2022 and a written report was sent to human resources the following day.

The woman filing the report claimed that Rep. Molinar was meeting with the complainant and ended their conversation with "Ok, babe", according to El Paso Inc. That incident allegedly happened in the spring of 2021.

El Paso Inc went on to further explain that according to the outside investigators report, Rep. Molinar approached the same woman at city's Thanksgiving luncheon on Nov. 17, 2022, and said she 'owed him a dance'.

The reported claimed she said no to his request, and then Rep. Molinar 'whispered to her that he was going to direct the city manager to make her dance with him.'

The report states that the complainant told City Manager Tommy Gonzalez that she was uncomfortable speaking to Rep. Molinar.

Rep. Molinar responded to complaints, denying calling the woman "babe" and saying he did ask her to dance, possibly more than once, but denies asking her '15 times'.

The full report written by El Paso Inc can be found here.