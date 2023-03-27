El Paso judge salvages native plants from construction sites

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - When Associate Municipal Judge Steve Fischer isn't in court, he's outside in his garden planting cactuses, agaves, pomegranates and other drought-resistant plants.

But Fischer doesn't buy the native plants; he salvages them from construction sites. Fischer belongs to the cactus club and says he's salvaged natives from all over the Southwest. He says recently, he salvaged many plants from a local construction site, at the invitation of Woody and Gayle Hunt who were named El Paso Inc's 2022 El Pasoans of the Year.

Fischer encourages other El Pasoans to salvage drought-resistant plants whenever possible to help conserve water. He says he wants people to know they can have a beautiful garden without spending lots of money and using lots of water.