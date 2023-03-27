Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 11:52 AM

El Paso judge salvages native plants from construction sites

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - When Associate Municipal Judge Steve Fischer isn't in court, he's outside in his garden planting cactuses, agaves, pomegranates and other drought-resistant plants.

But Fischer doesn't buy the native plants; he salvages them from construction sites. Fischer belongs to the cactus club and says he's salvaged natives from all over the Southwest. He says recently, he salvaged many plants from a local construction site, at the invitation of Woody and Gayle Hunt who were named El Paso Inc's 2022 El Pasoans of the Year.

Fischer encourages other El Pasoans to salvage drought-resistant plants whenever possible to help conserve water. He says he wants people to know they can have a beautiful garden without spending lots of money and using lots of water.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content