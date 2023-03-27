First annual Rise Women’s Summit to be held in El Paso this Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - In Her Element Foundation is hosting its first RISE Women’s Summit this Thursday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at El Paso Community College, 9050 Viscount, Building A.

The purpose of the summit is to support girls and women of color and help them to the forefront of leadership. Panelists include Leila Melendez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex; Dr. Abigail Tarango, Executive Director of the University Medical Center Foundation; and Sereka Barlow, Executive Director of YWCA Paso del Norte.

Keynote speaker for the summit is Valeria Aloe, founder of the Rising Together movement and a cultural barrier breaker boss. In her book, "Uncolonized Latinas: Transforming Our Minds and Rising Together," she mentions how Latinas have learned to work hard but not to ask, serve but not lead, and to remain quiet, invisible, and safe. This cultural mindset has held Latinas and women of color from reaching their highest potential. Aloe will share lessons from her workshop with a two-hour training on how to support trailblazers who are committed to unlearning outdated, cultural mindsets and guide them to create a personal road map to success.

To register for the event or sponsor the event, call 915-304-4003.

In Her Element Foundation was founded in El Paso in 2022 The non-profit organization is a network of peers, mentors, coaches, and friends, and a sisterhood of women serving the underserved community with mentoring, coaching, professional development systems, and resources to inspire, empower, and support girls and women of color.