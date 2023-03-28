77-year-old man in wheelchair-walker hit by car, killed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 77-year-old man who was sitting in a wheelchair-walker died after being hit by a car involved in a crash with another vehicle Tuesday, according to police.

It happened at 1840 Lee Trevino.

Police said an 84-year-old woman crashed into another car driven by a 18-year-old woman. The impact caused the car driven by the 18-year-old to hit the curb, the pedestrian and two parked vehicles. One of the parked vehicles was occupied at the time of the crash.

The 77-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital and died shortly after, police said. The 84-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital for her injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

Police said the preliminary investigation considers Failure to Yield the Right of Way While Making a Left Turn the contributing factor to the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is the 17th traffic fatality of 2023, compared to 17 this time last year.