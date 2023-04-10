El Paso alumni of Sul Ross State University to host benefit golf tournament April 29

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Sul Ross State University El Paso Alumni Chapter - The 915 Lobos - will hold an alumni golf tournament on Saturday, April 29, at Painted Dunes Golf Course. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with tee time at 9 a.m.

The entry fee for the 4-man scramble is $90 per person, which includes breakfast and a post-tournament dinner. Sponsorship opportunities include the dinner sponsor at $1500, the drinks sponsor at $600 and the hole sponsor at $100 per each of the 18 holes.

If you're not a golfer, you're welcome to pay $40 to enjoy dinner and drinks with the players. Dinner will be served at 2 pm.

Funds raised go to the non-profit group, which in turn provides assistance to students from El Paso who attend the university, which is located in Alpine, Texas. For more information, call (972) 838-3194 or (915) 309-0096 or look for EP Sul Ross Lobos on Facebook.