Car crashes into fence, shed in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A car crashed into a building Thursday morning. Las Cruces Fire Department officials sent ABC-7 a photo of the crash.

A spokesperson says firefighters were called out to the intersection of Three Crosses Avenue and Alameda Boulevard just after 9 a.m.

The car had crashed into a wooden fence and a small, detached storage building. The damage appears significant. Fire officials say the building was at risk of collapsing into a nearby home. The Technical Rescue Team put up temporary bracing to support the damaged walls.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. First responders took him to the hospital.