China and US envoys will hold first top-level dialogue on artificial intelligence

GENEVA (AP) — High-level envoys from the United States and China are set to meet in Geneva for talks about artificial intelligence including the risks of the technology and ways to set shared standards to manage it. The meeting Tuesday is billed as an opening exchange of views in an inter-governmental dialogue on AI agreed during a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November. Both the U.S. and China see AI as crucial for national security and economic growth.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.