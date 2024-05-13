Collapsing billboard kills 3 and hurts 59 in heavy rains in Mumbai. Scores might be trapped

NEW DELHI (AP) — A billboard has collapsed and killed three people and injured 59 in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, in thunderstorms and heavy rain. That’s according to Press Trust of India. Police say scores of people are thought to be trapped after the collapse in the suburb of Ghatkopar. An official says 47 people have been rescued and are receiving hospital treatment. Rescue operations continue. India has heavy rain and severe floods during monsoon season between June and September. The rains often cause extensive damage.

