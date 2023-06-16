Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer-Prize winning novelist with ties to El Paso, dies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cormac McCarthy, one of the great novelists of American literature with ties to El Paso, died Tuesday of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, N.M.

McCarthy authored 12 novels, two plays, five screenplays, and three short stories, spanning the Western and postapocalyptic genres. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest American novelists.

McCarthy first experienced widespread success with the publication of his novel All the Pretty Horses in 1992.

Many of his works have been adapted into film. The 2007 film adaptation of No Country for Old Men was a critical and commercial success, winning four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

The films All the Pretty Horses, The Road, and Child of God were also adapted from his works of the same names.

McCarthy called many places home, including El Paso and northern New Mexico. He is said to have been inspired to write the landscape of the dystopian world of The Road after looking out over El Paso.