Skip to Content
News

One person rescued from canal by El Paso fire crews

Pixabay
By
today at 7:47 AM
Published 8:01 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso Fire crews responded to reports of a person in a canal early Monday morning, that's according to El Paso Fire Department's Twitter page.

It happened near the intersection of Cesar Chavez Border Highway and Yarbrough Dr.

El Paso Water Rescue team successfully rescued one person from the canal. That person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Fire officials say the scene was then turned over to Border Patrol.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is a news producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content