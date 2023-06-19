One person rescued from canal by El Paso fire crews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso Fire crews responded to reports of a person in a canal early Monday morning, that's according to El Paso Fire Department's Twitter page.

It happened near the intersection of Cesar Chavez Border Highway and Yarbrough Dr.

El Paso Water Rescue team successfully rescued one person from the canal. That person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Fire officials say the scene was then turned over to Border Patrol.