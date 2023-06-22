El Pasoans weigh in on missing submersible

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans were quick to react following the news of the disappearance of Titan, the deep-sea submersible.

The watercraft offered passengers the chance to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

On Sunday the submersible went missing with five people aboard. Multiple agencies were quick to start the search for the vessel.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday it had found a "debris field" near the area of the Titanic. The company, OceanGate, believes all five passengers are dead.

Some El Pasoans said this is yet another tragedy.

"It's great that they have the resources and the abilities to do so and get close to a monument or a structure, but a lot of people died there. It kind of should be left alone, and it is under a lot of water so very dangerous, " said Jason Wardy.

Another person said they immediately think of the desperation and anguish the passengers experienced.

Others said these types of companies who offer these types of voyages need to be regulated.

"There needs to be some sort of a standard like you would have anything that is going to be carrying human life, especially to that depth," Wardy said.