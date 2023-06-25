Skip to Content
TTUHSC El Paso professor receives highest honor by Texas Medical Association

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- One of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s longest-serving professors and physicians received the highest honor a Texas physician can receive for his service to the community.

Gilbert Handal, M.D., is a professor of pediatrics and a pediatric infectious diseases specialist.

According to TTUHSC El Paso, he was named the 2023 Texas Medical Association’s Distinguished Service Award recipient.

During his tenure as regional chair of the university’s Global Health Committee, he developed five school district-based health care centers, directed a binational primary care system in Ciudad Juárez and had a great number of accomplishments working with several medical and pediatric societies in Latin America.

In May, Dr. Handal was presented the award by the Texas Medical Association during its house of Delegates meeting.

The association is the largest state medical society in the nation, representing more than 48,000 physician and medical student members.

