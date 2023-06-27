Borderland residents bracing for another day of scorching temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It is another day of triple digit temperatures along the borderland, and residents are urged to take safety precautions when out and about.

Residents are urged to stay hydrated and whenever possible, get out of the direct sun. And when doing heavy exercise or manual labor, officials say do it during cooler times, such as early morning.

As for children and pets - officials say they may not notice when they're dehydrating or starting to suffer some heat exhaustion. So it's important to monitor their activity.

And if you have family members or neighbors who are particularly susceptible to heat, officials say help make sure they have a cool place to stay, such as one of the many community centers spread throughout the County.