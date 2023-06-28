Juárez landfill catches fire for the fifth time this year, sending smoke into El Paso

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On Tuesday, the Juarez's Relleno Sanitario, often referred to simply as the Juarez Landfill, caught fire again, just after 2 a.m.

According to the Commander of the Juarez Civil Protection Department, this is the landfill has caught fire, causing large amounts of smoke to waft over the border and into El Paso.

With the recent heat wave, the risk for fire at the landfill has increased.

Commander Sergio Rodríguez told ABC-7 that the fire is currently 95 percent contained and his team hopes to have it fully contained by this afternoon.

No injuries or other damage has been reported.

The Juarez Civil Protection Department also mentioned that there are several factors as to why these fires keep happening at the Juarez landfill.

We will have more details and updates in our newscasts.