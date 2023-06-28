Skip to Content
The Hospitals of Providence hosting mammogram event Friday

By
Published 7:46 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - With recent changes to the recommendations for mammograms, The Hospitals of Providence is hosting the "Luau for Ladies" mammogram event this Friday, June 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Hospitals of Providence Imaging Center West on 601 Sunland Park Drive.

Recently the US Preventive Services Task Force proposed a new recommendation for mammogram screening, saying women should begin screening for breast cancer at age 40 rather than age 50. One in eight women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, so early detection is key. If the cancer is detected early, it is not only treatable but curable.

During the "Luau For Ladies" 2D screenings are $60 and 3D screenings are $120.

"We know women are extremely busy from working jobs, taking care of the home and taking care of their kids and family that they sometimes forget to take care of their own health needs," explained Frantz Berthaud, Market Director of Oncology Services for The Hospitals of Providence. "So we are hosting our Luau for Ladies on Friday with extended hours from 8a-5p with promotional pricing for self pay patients.  We really want to encourage women to stop and take the time to get this important screening that can save their lives."

To schedule a mammogram appointment, call The Hospitals of Providence at 1-833-227-6981.

